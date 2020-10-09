A ringing endorsement for Rolfe

The decision to enter the race was not one that my dad made lightly. He considered it very carefully while also desiring the complete support of his wife and three children. Consider this our ringing endorsement!

Dad is doing what he knows it will take to represent the people of our county well while educating himself about the complex issues before the Commission. He has spent much of his vacation time over nearly two years so that he will be ready and able to go to work on solutions for all of us from his first day in office. Dad works diligently to prepare and perform with excellence in everything he does. He has always expected that of himself regardless of the task at hand.