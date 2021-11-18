A responsibility to ensure our young people have a future

In response to Steve Mangold’s letter of 11/13/21 (“Democrats are demoralizing our youth”), I’d like to present a different perspective. I agree that the number of deaths by suicide in our population is an ongoing, tragic challenge, but I don’t believe it’s Democrats’ “fault.”

If I were a teenager, I might be alarmed that Republicans are trying to make it harder to vote, refusing to respond to the effects of climate change that directly threaten my future, insisting that they control what I do with my own body (government intrusion, anyone?), denying our cultural and political history so we don’t repeat egregious mistakes, making decisions that endanger Montana’s natural habitat, and refusing to make an effort to curb a deadly disease when this ability is in their hands. These are some of the things that make me feel fearful and hopeless, and I am an adult with a much shorter personal future.