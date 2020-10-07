A request for civility

I had an unpleasant encounter while enjoying an early morning trail run with a friend on the lower north side of Mount Ascension. Running up a narrow section of trail, I noticed a man approaching from the other direction. As has become my practice, I climbed up off the trail about 6 feet, pulled my bandanna up over my nose and mouth, and offered a friendly “good morning” as he reached me. When he passed, he sneezed dramatically, clearly an overt, fake sneeze. No “good morning,” no “ thank you,” no “excuse me.” In disbelief, I watched him continue down the trail. I let him know I was offended. Without looking back, he suggested I should stay home if I have health concerns. I’d like to take this moment to ask that we all try to treat one another with understanding and compassion at a time when the world around us is in such turmoil. I’m going to make more of an effort to try to stop judging others and recognize that we’re all doing the best that we can to get through these challenging times. I hope you’ll join me.