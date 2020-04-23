A reminder that we are all connected

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The COVID-19 pandemic is a clear reminder that we are all connected, living in one world where the action of one affects another, even many others. If connected, we do well to be united.

In Nigeria, Christian and Muslim communities are putting aside tensions between them in order to collaborate in address of the COVID-19 pandemic. As one person in the southern part of the country remarked, “In times of crisis, we need to put everything that divides us aside and come together to achieve a common goal.”

Ironically, our country with all its resources is, perhaps arguably, the most impacted in the world. The reasons for this may be many, but among them is our lack of resolve to put aside partisan differences in favor of advancing the common good, so that all people have a decent chance to become the people they are created and blessed to be.

Richard Francesco

Helena

