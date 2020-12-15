A reckoning is coming for Republicans

The Republican party has a reckoning coming. Thousands of Americans, many of whom are non-white have fought, bled and died to defend this country from outside threats. Now, we are experiencing an insidious threat from inside the country. It is coming from Donald J. Trump and spineless Republican senators, congressmen and attorneys general like Daines, Gianforte and Fox who are scared spitless of him. They have even signed on to Trump's numerous quack lawsuits to overturn state's presidential results by attempting to invalidate legally-cast votes from majority black districts. These lawsuits have all failed in courts throughout the land, including the United States Supreme Court composed of mostly Republican-appointed Justices.
There are ex-Republicans like Steve Schmidt, former campaign chairman for John McCain, who are willing to call Trump out. He says, "The Republican party today is an organized conspiracy for the purpose of maintaining power for self-interest and the self-interests of the donor class." He further says that, "Trump has a death grip on the Republican party" and that we are, "one election away from losing the country to (Trump Republicans) who no longer believe in democracy."
As a former lifelong Republican myself I fail to understand why so many Republicans are willing to vote for the "donor class" against their own self interests. Don't they realize that the "donor class" doesn't care about average hard-working blue-collar Americans? Really, how many Montanans have benefited from Trump's huge tax giveaways to billionaires and corporations?
Forty percent of U.S. military personnel are black. By 2040 the United States will be majority non-white. Seems to me that the Republican Party had better learn to deal with these facts. If not, they will fade into oblivion when their old white voters die out and are replaced by younger whites and non-white voters who are less inclined to let racial prejudices get in the way of their common sense and good judgement. As stated at the outset, the Republican Party has a reckoning coming and when it happens, I doubt politicians like Daines, Gianforte and Fox will find a place in it.
Bob Balhiser
Helena
