A reckoning is coming for Republicans

The Republican party has a reckoning coming. Thousands of Americans, many of whom are non-white have fought, bled and died to defend this country from outside threats. Now, we are experiencing an insidious threat from inside the country. It is coming from Donald J. Trump and spineless Republican senators, congressmen and attorneys general like Daines, Gianforte and Fox who are scared spitless of him. They have even signed on to Trump's numerous quack lawsuits to overturn state's presidential results by attempting to invalidate legally-cast votes from majority black districts. These lawsuits have all failed in courts throughout the land, including the United States Supreme Court composed of mostly Republican-appointed Justices.

There are ex-Republicans like Steve Schmidt, former campaign chairman for John McCain, who are willing to call Trump out. He says, "The Republican party today is an organized conspiracy for the purpose of maintaining power for self-interest and the self-interests of the donor class." He further says that, "Trump has a death grip on the Republican party" and that we are, "one election away from losing the country to (Trump Republicans) who no longer believe in democracy."