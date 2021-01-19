 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
A reality check for unmasked Republican lawmakers
0 comments

A reality check for unmasked Republican lawmakers

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letter to editor icon 1

Letter to editor icon 1

Trump's mismanagement of the coronavirus can best be contrasted with the way South Korea's national leadership is dealing with the pandemic. It could also provide a lesson for Montana's incoming Republican lawmakers who have scoffed at our local coronavirus health-safety guidelines. Here is a clip from a recent Wall Street Journal article to help illustrate this point:

"When it became clear that people without symptoms could spread Covid-19, South Korea tested early and aggressively, conducting more than twice as many tests per capita as other countries in the pandemic’s first weeks. Along with other measures (masks understood) including extensive and highly effective contact tracing and quarantine, this kept cases from increasing rapidly." As a result, South Korea's per-person COVID-19 death rate is 1 in 63,290, compared to a U.S. rate of 1 in 948. These horrific and totally unnecessary deaths will be the Trump Administration's sad legacy.

Now, let's compare all this to Montana's per-person death rate of 1 in 1,027, a rate that is 62 times worse than South Korea's! In other words, this country of 55 million people has experienced fewer total COVID-19 deaths than our state with a population of just 1 million! Equally important is the fact that their lives were barely disrupted by the coronavirus. Their kids remained in school and their economy continues to function with few restrictions. This is what smart management of the coronavirus can accomplish.

These solid and shameful facts had better be a reality check for our anti-masking, supposedly "pro-life" Republican lawmakers to consider when conducting themselves in-session and throughout our community these next few months.

Bob Balhiser

Helena

0 comments
4
0
0
0
1

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Stand up and state the truth
Letters

Stand up and state the truth

It's no surprise to anyone when it is stated that our nation is deeply divided and in urgent need of a unifying ideal. The process must start …

Sad day in the USA
Letters

Sad day in the USA

As I watched in horror the number of protestors break and destroy property while forcing their way into our nation's Capitol my heart sank to …

Concerned by double standard
Letters

Concerned by double standard

I read the guest editorial by Robert Saldin and David Parker stating that Sen. Daines should resign because of the riots in Washington, D.C.

Constitution under attack
Letters

Constitution under attack

The damage from the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol is still being calculated. Hopefully unlawful actors will be punished appropriately. Of grea…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News