A reality check for unmasked Republican lawmakers

Trump's mismanagement of the coronavirus can best be contrasted with the way South Korea's national leadership is dealing with the pandemic. It could also provide a lesson for Montana's incoming Republican lawmakers who have scoffed at our local coronavirus health-safety guidelines. Here is a clip from a recent Wall Street Journal article to help illustrate this point:

"When it became clear that people without symptoms could spread Covid-19, South Korea tested early and aggressively, conducting more than twice as many tests per capita as other countries in the pandemic’s first weeks. Along with other measures (masks understood) including extensive and highly effective contact tracing and quarantine, this kept cases from increasing rapidly." As a result, South Korea's per-person COVID-19 death rate is 1 in 63,290, compared to a U.S. rate of 1 in 948. These horrific and totally unnecessary deaths will be the Trump Administration's sad legacy.