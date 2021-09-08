A privilege to vote for McGee

Troy McGee, thank you for throwing your hat in the ring for city commissioner. In my view, the job of city government is to provide the fundamentals that underlie the ability to build and live a good life: security, fire protection, clean water, efficient waste disposal, good streets. At reasonable cost. This requires people who understand the job and know how to make and stick to a budget. Based on your fine service as our police chief for 23 years, I believe you share these views. It will be my privilege to vote for you in November, and I encourage my fellow Helenans to do the same.