 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

A one-issue voter

  • 0

This week I became a one-issue voter: support universal background checks and a ban on private ownership of assault rifles or you don’t get my vote. Simple. Please join me.

Tom Rygg,

Helena

0 Comments
2
0
0
0
1

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

We must vote out the closed-minded

We must vote out the closed-minded

In stepping back and viewing current political attitudes, an alarming number of people consider government a matter of personal preference. “M…

We must act now on climate change

We must act now on climate change

We need strong leadership in the face of climate change. Gov. Gianforte's withdrawal from the U.S. Climate Alliance in the midst of a record h…

Disgusted with Republican Party

Disgusted with Republican Party

Kudos to Ron Waterman for his letter about a declining democracy (Helena IR, May 20). My wife and I have been longtime Republicans and have ne…

Who are we to judge?

Who are we to judge?

I’ve learned I have different values from some old friends. I don’t really know these friends “values.” I believe in a woman’s right to choose…

A declining democracy

A declining democracy

We have heard the same story. Someone dies unexpectedly. Then you hear the rest of the story: warning signs which were ignored. It is obvious …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News