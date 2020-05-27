A 'no' vote for Scott Sales
0 comments

A 'no' vote for Scott Sales

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letter to editor icon 1

Letter to editor icon 1

As I was going through my primary ballot and preparing to cast my votes, there is one name I recalled from the past that certainly will not get my vote.

My primary reason is that I am a longtime cyclist and take offense to how Scott Sales so boldly categorized me and many of my cyclist friends. Within the Helena Independent on March 13, 2017, he made the following comments. He is quoted as saying:

“They’re some of the most self-centered, rude people navigating on the highways and county roads I’ve seen. They won’t move over. You can honk at them. They think they own the highway.

“They have this entitlement mentality, many of them, think that we should just wait for them, and quite frankly I think that’s wrong. … Quite frankly I don't want more of them in the state because there’s already too many of them as it is.”

In my opinion, someone who makes such a sweeping total categorizing statement of people based on their recreational activities should not be in public office.

Greg Von Eschen

Helena

0 comments
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ed Coleman is a good man
Letters

Ed Coleman is a good man

I support Ed Coleman for the Montana Legislature as the representative of HD79. I've lived on Helena's West Side for 57 years, and Ed and his …

Why I wear a mask
Letters

Why I wear a mask

My wife made my cloth face covering, it is not a surgical mask or N-95 respirator (those supplies are critical to medical personnel) it is qui…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News