A 'no' vote for Scott Sales

As I was going through my primary ballot and preparing to cast my votes, there is one name I recalled from the past that certainly will not get my vote.

My primary reason is that I am a longtime cyclist and take offense to how Scott Sales so boldly categorized me and many of my cyclist friends. Within the Helena Independent on March 13, 2017, he made the following comments. He is quoted as saying:

“They’re some of the most self-centered, rude people navigating on the highways and county roads I’ve seen. They won’t move over. You can honk at them. They think they own the highway.

“They have this entitlement mentality, many of them, think that we should just wait for them, and quite frankly I think that’s wrong. … Quite frankly I don't want more of them in the state because there’s already too many of them as it is.”

In my opinion, someone who makes such a sweeping total categorizing statement of people based on their recreational activities should not be in public office.

Greg Von Eschen

Helena

