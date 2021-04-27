 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
A multitude of wacko bills
4 comments

A multitude of wacko bills

  • 4
{{featured_button_text}}

I have watched a multitude of wacko bills progressing through this legislative session. Among the most harmful and hateful are HB112 (transgender athletes) and HB427 (transgender minors).

At this late date, it’s impossible to introduce new bills. Were it possible, though, I would propose the “Legislator Birth Identity Act.” It envisions a simple reform: legislators shall use the brains they were assigned at birth. They would be prohibited from using the brains they “identify with” because of some “political dysphoria.”

I believe this law would even the playing field, obviating the advantage that transphobic, misogynistic, racist, class-oppressive lawmakers press against our legislative resources, overloaded court system, and collective patience.

Maybe we can place an initiative on the ballot in 2022?

Johnny Moore

Helena

letter to the editor icon
4 comments
7
2
0
1
3

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News