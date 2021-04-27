I have watched a multitude of wacko bills progressing through this legislative session. Among the most harmful and hateful are HB112 (transgender athletes) and HB427 (transgender minors).

At this late date, it’s impossible to introduce new bills. Were it possible, though, I would propose the “Legislator Birth Identity Act.” It envisions a simple reform: legislators shall use the brains they were assigned at birth. They would be prohibited from using the brains they “identify with” because of some “political dysphoria.”

I believe this law would even the playing field, obviating the advantage that transphobic, misogynistic, racist, class-oppressive lawmakers press against our legislative resources, overloaded court system, and collective patience.

Maybe we can place an initiative on the ballot in 2022?

Johnny Moore

Helena

