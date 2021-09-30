A miracle cure for COVID?

Talk to your doctor. Please. Let me ask you. Are you a horse or cow? Do you eat your dog's food? I'm assuming you are not either and don't like the taste.

To be honest and as the former Communicable Disease Epidemiology Program manager for Montana, ivermectin is being studied for use against COVID. There is evidence supporting its potential use. BUT don't go buy it at your feed store. Animal drugs are NOT made for human use. Animal dosages can kill you AND, their quality is NOT the same as human medications. Read this Montana Department of Health Health Alert Message that went to ALL doctors in the state: https://dphhs.mt.gov/assets/publichealth/HAN/2021/HANIS2021-28.pdf

Public Health including the FDA are looking at ivermectin.

So, there is a chance that we may see more use of it in the future. BUT and this is the biggest BUT. Don't go buying the stuff off the shelf at the local feed store.... PLEASE. Talk to your doctor.

And, tell me. Why would you take an animal drug when we know vaccines can reduce hospitalizations and death with little risk. Get vaccinated, then if you must. Talk to your doctor about ivermectin... Deal?

Karl Milhon

