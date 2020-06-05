A lot of thought went into decision to suspend SACC

The logistics of caring for children under guidance from national, state, and local health officials would have made our summer program practically impossible to maintain and financially unfeasible. As a state-licensed (DPHHS) childcare facility, the child-to-staff ratio required during this Covid time is 10-to-2 – that’s 10 children to two caregivers PLUS a full-time cleaning staff. Normally, our programs (there are 10 – one in each elementary school in the district with the exception of Bryant School) maintain the school age ratio of 14-to-1. Another requirement now is that the same 10 children and the same three staff are the only group who can use a specific entrance/exit, along with two sets of restrooms, for the entire summer session. The building/housing logistics of this for the summer were a huge factor in making the decision to not hold a summer session.