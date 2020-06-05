A lot of thought went into decision to suspend SACC

We would like to thank the Helena School District Board of Directors and our Program Director, Kirstan Roush, for helping keep the children we serve, their families and our staff safe during this health crisis of Covid 19.
The very difficult decision to shutter the SACC (School Age Child Care) Program for the summer – the first time in 28 years! – came after much deliberation, angst and heartfelt concern for all participants.
The logistics of caring for children under guidance from national, state, and local health officials would have made our summer program practically impossible to maintain and financially unfeasible. As a state-licensed (DPHHS) childcare facility, the child-to-staff ratio required during this Covid time is 10-to-2 – that’s 10 children to two caregivers PLUS a full-time cleaning staff. Normally, our programs (there are 10 – one in each elementary school in the district with the exception of Bryant School) maintain the school age ratio of 14-to-1. Another requirement now is that the same 10 children and the same three staff are the only group who can use a specific entrance/exit, along with two sets of restrooms, for the entire summer session. The building/housing logistics of this for the summer were a huge factor in making the decision to not hold a summer session.
Other challenges for avoiding exposure to disease for all participants:
- Taking temperatures of children and staff before they enter the buildings and sending home those who have fevers
- No parents allowed in the buildings
- All children and staff wearing masks and keeping socially distanced (No hugging a child with hurt feelings or a skinned knee?! Unthinkable.)
While some of our staff fall into the 60-plus category SACC also has employees who have asthma, are recovering from cancer treatments and other health concerns. But aging doesn’t necessarily make us immuno-compromised as Tyler Manning’s paraphrase of Roush’s statement implied. And protecting children whose health is compromised is larger than this.
We applaud Roush’s strong leadership and savvy budget management of the SACC program; kudos to the district’s business office for providing financial guidance and managerial support; deep gratitude to human resources for working so diligently and so compassionately to make all of this as painless as possible. These efforts, with school board support, make it possible for SACC site managers and staff to be paid through June 30 AND keep insurance benefits through September 30. We are proud and honored to work with this board, administration and Kirstan Roush.
We all hope the temporary, job attached layoff is just that – temporary. We look forward to being with our families again when we can be assured it is safer and more easily accomplished.
Please, everyone, take good care.
SACC Site Managers - Liese Zebrun-Gero, Four Georgians; Candace Seliskar, Central; Barb Carroll, Hawthorne; Jamie Merrill, Jefferson; Angelika Kroneke, Kessler; Lisa Herman, Jim Darcy; Susan Held (Acting), Smith; Debra Davis, Rossiter; Amy Riebli, Warren; Jylian Simkins, Broadwater.
