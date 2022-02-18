 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

A lesson on equity

  • 0
letter to editor

As a former chairperson of the Certification Standards and Practices Advisory Council (CSPAC) and as a 30-year educator, I cannot sit back without addressing the controversy raging regarding the term “equity.”

While the terms, equity and equality may sound similar, the implementation of one versus the other can lead to dramatically different outcomes for marginalized people. Whereas equality means each individual is given the same resources or opportunities. The term “equity” refers to fairness and justice. Equity recognizes that each student has different circumstances and allocates the exact resources and opportunities needed to reach an equal outcome.

It is disturbing that our governor and the superintendent of public instruction side with individuals — who by and large lack the training and background in education — who want to restructure Montana teaching standards. Many Montana students are marginalized due to income, heritage, prior education and ethnicity.

The goal of teachers is to work with all students to reach the same educational achievement. The newly adopted CSPAC code of ethics encourages educators to bring all students to equitable outcomes.

People are also reading…

Gloria Shook Curdy

Missoula

0 Comments
1
1
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Demand truth about history

Demand truth about history

If you are unfortunate enough to live in a community where ultraconservative forces seek to ban books and forbid mention of racism, please do …

Thanks to Marc Racicot

Thanks to Marc Racicot

Thank you to former Gov. Marc Racicot for his letter regarding the need for the Republican Party to stand up for integrity and the rule of law…

Manzella and a free and fair press

Manzella and a free and fair press

State Sen. Theresa Manzella recently took up 400 words of space in the Independent Record to write an opinion column about … something? It app…

Equity in education

Equity in education

Why did “equity” trigger hostility to a teachers’ Code of Ethics? The word “equity” has been part of the educational lexicon for decades -- a …

Angered by wolf slaughter

Angered by wolf slaughter

I am angered by the wolf slaughter in Montana, Wyoming and Idaho since the states enacted anti-wolf laws. More than 500 wolves have been murde…

Independents are watching

Independents are watching

My husband and I are political moderates who are watching for leaders willing to resist the extremists in their own parties. That's why it was…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News