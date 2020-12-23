A holiday gift for our armed forces

Like many Montanans, we are thinking of our troops serving overseas during this holiday season. It is hard for families to be separated during the holidays. That is why many of us are sending thoughts/prayers to soldiers.

Here is a gift idea. Let's be careful with how and where we ask our soldiers to serve. In 2001, Congress gave the president the authority to engage our military without their approval through the Authorization for the Use of Military Force. It was an extraordinary time and we needed an extraordinary response to counter Al-Qaeda and the Taliban. But the last three presidents have used that authority multiple times to fight groups that did not exist in 2001. The time for this sweeping power is over. Let's bring decisions concerning military engagement back to where the Constitution says they should be -- with Congress so the friends and family of U.S. soldiers, have a say in the outcome.