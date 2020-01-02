Can anybody out there help solve this history mystery? When stumbling into Marysville five years ago, two crude wooden crosses marked a twin supposed gravesite next to a ruin above town, now on BLM land. Many dismissed as dog graves. Sometime in the last three years, however, twin metal crosses have appeared; handmade but with deliberate intent beyond a Fido Memorial. ELWYN STALCUP is inscribed on one; a woman's name on the other (notes escape me at present). Efforts have failed to identify the family or associate the name yet the truth is likely right under my nose if asking the right folks out there. The goal is to identify this family's legacy as well as establishing the proper respect for their final resting place. Advance thanks for any help! Contact: Hauntedmarysville@gmail.com or 439-0999.
Vince Moravek
Marysville
