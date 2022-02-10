Hello Helena. I have a friend who has served on the board of a local nonprofit for many years. She often speaks about what a generous community Helena is.

This past December and January, as I drove the streets of Helena, it seemed to me that there were significantly more Christmas light displays than other years. It was beautiful!

A heartfelt thank you to those who took the time to drag out the ladder, untangle the lights, and create beauty for the rest of us. It was heartwarming and very much appreciated.

Becky Voigt

Helena

