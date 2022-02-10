 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

A heartfelt thank you

  • 0
Letter to the editor icon2

Letter to the editor icon2

Hello Helena. I have a friend who has served on the board of a local nonprofit for many years. She often speaks about what a generous community Helena is.

This past December and January, as I drove the streets of Helena, it seemed to me that there were significantly more Christmas light displays than other years. It was beautiful!

A heartfelt thank you to those who took the time to drag out the ladder, untangle the lights, and create beauty for the rest of us. It was heartwarming and very much appreciated.

Becky Voigt

Helena

0 Comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

We don't need Jameson

We don't need Jameson

I read the article about the alarming shortages of Jameson Irish Whiskey, what with St Patrick's Day a little over a month away. Drink Bushmil…

Our youth need our help

Our youth need our help

Helena, the state capital, a city rich with history and miles upon miles of hiking trails. Nestled beneath a canopy of scenic mountains and br…

Not everyone can take the vaccine

Not everyone can take the vaccine

A recent contributor to Reader’s Alley opined, “A sure way, although harsh, to end the resistance to get vaccinated is to refuse (a person) ad…

Let hunters thin out big game

Let hunters thin out big game

Do the advocates of wolves, to keep our elk, deer and moose thinned out, understand what they are saying and committing our big game animals to? No.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News