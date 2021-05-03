 Skip to main content
A flaw in the 'freedom' narrative
A flaw in the 'freedom' narrative

Reading about recent meetings of groups in East Helena at which the IR reporters were either not permitted entry or asked to leave exposes a very glaring flaw in their 'freedom' narrative. Obviously freedom of the press is not one of their freedoms.

Mick Plovanic

Helena

