I would like to respond to Don. R. Stone’s question to the readers: How can Republicans continue to support Trump?
I would like to know what factual evidence came from the brave Americans who testified before the committee. All I could conclude was most of it was hearsay evidence which is not allowed in a court of law! VP Joe Biden and his son might have done something wrong, why not have Ukraine investigate it? VP Biden might not even be Trump’s opponent in 2020.
Here are some real facts for supporting Trump: record low unemployment, economy much stronger than predicted, stock market at all-time high, military strongest than it has been in years, radical groups and their leaders falling by the wayside, border crossings where illegals come in back under control, retirement accounts at high levels, especially the 401Ks and others. Let us look at the tax breaks individuals are receiving, along with companies’ lower tax tables. None of this is included in Stone’s letter, just his obvious hatred of Trump and the Republican Party who supports him.
Next year’s elections will tell if the American people support him, or are looking for a change, maybe for the worst.
Wayne D. Smeaton
Helena
The rise of the stock market has nothing to do with Trump. His tax plan has proven to be a disaster just like his foreign relations. His environmental policies are endangering the public and he solicited help from a foreign country with a bribe to further his political career. He has also undermined the UCMJ. He’s nothing more than a wannabe phony who overstates his wealth and abilities who rode his Dad’s coattails into bankruptcy several times. The GOP has sacrificed its core principles while supporting this clown.
It’s obvious that Wayne had been taking copious sips from that vat of right-wing kool-aid. He attributes successes that Trump had little to nothing to do with Trump while ignoring his failings and the subverting of principles of the GOP.
