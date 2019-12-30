{{featured_button_text}}
I would like to respond to Don. R. Stone’s question to the readers: How can Republicans continue to support Trump?

I would like to know what factual evidence came from the brave Americans who testified before the committee. All I could conclude was most of it was hearsay evidence which is not allowed in a court of law! VP Joe Biden and his son might have done something wrong, why not have Ukraine investigate it? VP Biden might not even be Trump’s opponent in 2020.

Here are some real facts for supporting Trump: record low unemployment, economy much stronger than predicted, stock market at all-time high, military strongest than it has been in years, radical groups and their leaders falling by the wayside, border crossings where illegals come in back under control, retirement accounts at high levels, especially the 401Ks and others. Let us look at the tax breaks individuals are receiving, along with companies’ lower tax tables. None of this is included in Stone’s letter, just his obvious hatred of Trump and the Republican Party who supports him.

Next year’s elections will tell if the American people support him, or are looking for a change, maybe for the worst.

Wayne D. Smeaton

Helena

