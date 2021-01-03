 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
A doctor who should be emulated
0 comments

A doctor who should be emulated

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letter to the editor icon2

Letter to the editor icon2

I have been a cancer patient of Dr. Thomas Weiner, St. Peter’s Health Cancer Treatment Center, for the past six and a half years. Dr. Weiner’s patient care has been above and beyond anything I could ask for in a town the size of Helena or a larger metropolis. His concern, loyalty, and compassion for his patients is something I would hope all doctors emulate.

I am not sure if the local community knows that not only did Dr. Weiner see patients five days a week at the Cancer Center, but he also cared for the in-patient cancer patients that are admitted to the Oncology Ward on the second floor of the hospital. I have had the pleasure on multiple occasions (as an in-patient) to see him as he did his rounds early mornings and late evenings seven days a week. My wife and I look forward to Dr. Weiner returning to the Cancer Center.

Paul Seidel

Helena

0 comments
5
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dr. Weiner is my doctor
Letters

Dr. Weiner is my doctor

Over 16 years ago, I was diagnosed with incurable cancer. I was devastated! My life came crashing down. I expected to die. Dr. Weiner was enco…

St. Peter's double standard
Letters

St. Peter's double standard

An open letter to Wade Johnson, CEO of St. Peter’s Health, referencing the Independent Record’s front page article, Dec. 26, 2020, “On the fro…

Cost of cowardice
Letters

Cost of cowardice

For 2,000 years the devil was considered the “father of all lies,” a liar “by nature” for whom lying is his native “language” (John, 4:44).

Shame on Gianforte
Letters

Shame on Gianforte

The Geek governor doesn’t give a damn about Montana as he couldn’t wait to get rid of the mask mandate keeping the virus numbers down in Monta…

Too much hate on opinion page
Letters

Too much hate on opinion page

I can only feel there is a consensus of the editorial staff that you are in agreement with editorials of Mr. Balhiser. I would hope not. For t…

The Legislature unmasked
Letters

The Legislature unmasked

Everybody is talking about the Republican legislators who refuse to wear masks. Those guys are creating a real moral dilemma for me.

Senators sold out Bison Range
Letters

Senators sold out Bison Range

Montana’s two senators have betrayed their constituents by trying to pass legislation that gives the National Bison Range to the Confederated …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News