A doctor who should be emulated

I have been a cancer patient of Dr. Thomas Weiner, St. Peter’s Health Cancer Treatment Center, for the past six and a half years. Dr. Weiner’s patient care has been above and beyond anything I could ask for in a town the size of Helena or a larger metropolis. His concern, loyalty, and compassion for his patients is something I would hope all doctors emulate.

I am not sure if the local community knows that not only did Dr. Weiner see patients five days a week at the Cancer Center, but he also cared for the in-patient cancer patients that are admitted to the Oncology Ward on the second floor of the hospital. I have had the pleasure on multiple occasions (as an in-patient) to see him as he did his rounds early mornings and late evenings seven days a week. My wife and I look forward to Dr. Weiner returning to the Cancer Center.