St. Peter's Hospital seems to be determined to not be a functional local cancer treatment center. After fumbling the ball with Dr. Weiner, they now hire an anti-vaxer replacement with Dr. Bigger. As far as I am concerned, a doctor that doesn't believe in vaccination should be disqualified as a doctor. I know that if I was a cancer patient I would find another place to be treated. I'm guessing there are many people in Helena that feel the same way.