A declining democracy

We have heard the same story. Someone dies unexpectedly. Then you hear the rest of the story: warning signs which were ignored. It is obvious that the person thought that if you ignore symptoms they will go away. They will not! The illness will grow worse and lead to an early death.

Nothing is cured by ignoring it. Seeking treatment is the only way to deal with symptoms of ill health.

So too with democracies. In the 1960s, the Democrats centered on civil rights. It was time to address this festering wound unhealed since the Civil War. The Democrats became a party pursuing civil rights for everyone.

The Republicans also shifted. Nixon developed a “Strategy” moving southern states to vote Republican. It took time, effort and constant concentration on race — supporting the white culture and suppressing the vote of the Afro-American community. The race card was played to reduce the vote of racial minorities.

By 2008 the Republican Party had to confront the reality of a changing America. The white culture was one of a multiple of minorities all combined into a single whole. The Republicans increasingly relied upon white supremacist appeals, speaking to white, conservative, Christian evangelicals, actively stressing minority voter suppression.

Over the last five decades Republicans shed all of their earlier policies: small government, balanced budgets, open trade, comprehensive foreign policy. Instead the party focused upon policies which would activate the base. The party became more openly racist with an emphasis on law and order, disenfranchising millions.

Trump’s election rested on this foundation. He brought a history of misogynistic, homophobic and racist prejudices, promising to Make America Great Again. He offered the opportunity of returning to a past. A white “Christian” nation of men who controlled the power at all levels of society.

The Republican Party welcomed Trump as its leader. It was no longer a party of policy. It has no other platform other than whatever Trump wants. The pandemic established just how incapable Trump and his administration was in responding to a crisis. Then America’s racial tensions came to a boil. Trump tried to scapegoat the protesters; that move backfired. Isolated in the White House, Trump fumed. Sensing a loss, Trump warned he would not accept any loss.

He lost by over 7 million votes.Trump refused to concede. Over 60 legal challenges were dismissed. There was no evidence of voter fraud. In a final attempt to prevent certification of a Biden victory, Trump coordinated with supremacist groups to interrupt the certification. First he tried to intimidate the Vice President. When that failed, Trump urged his supporters to fight to prevent certification.

This is where we are today. A former President, defeated and refusing to concede his loss. Still exercising total control of one of the political parties. Trump promises to never allow this election “fraud” to again deprive him of a victory. This is a declining democracy.

The Republican Party is no longer a democratic institution. They are required to pledge allegiance to Trump. The goal of the Republican Party is to deprive people of their ability to vote. Voter registration procedures have been redesigned to keep minority votes from being cast. Should the voice of the people still elect someone other than Trump, new procedures have been created to install Trump. State legislators have done some of this work already. If the Republicans are returned to power they will pass legislation to assure a Trump victory in 2024. We are on the verge of an autocracy.

We are witnessing the loss of our democracy. Ignore these facts and our democracy will vanish. What to do? Encourage Congressional members to vote to support voting rights. While the Congress has denied these efforts by a filibuster, a vote on this matter will return later this year. In addition, work to bring voters to the polls this November both to register and vote.

Look closely as candidates for both the state and federal offices. If they adhere to the Big Lie don’t vote to elect them. Donate to causes supportive of voter rights. Organize. Send letters to the editor.

Lastly vote in November. Our democracy is counting on it.

Ron Waterman

Helena

Love 1 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0