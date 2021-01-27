 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
A dangerous firearm bill
0 comments

A dangerous firearm bill

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letter to the editor icon2

Letter to the editor icon2

This year is starting badly for gun violence prevention in Montana. A bill, House Bill 102, is promoting display of firearms, more widespread concealed carry of firearm. HB 102 will bring firearms to college campus, will allow firearms in previously banned locations, and will reduce regulations concerning concealed carry of handguns.

Referencing incorrect constitutional arguments and implying any restrictions on firearms violate the rights of Americans to bear firearms, this bill will allow widespread possession of firearms without demonstration of skill, knowledge or judgment necessary to safely handle the weapon in public.

Increased firearm prevalence in a community is associated with greater firearm death and injury by accident, criminal intent, emotional bad judgment or wanton disregard for safety. It is far more likely that a firearm carried for protection will injure the owner, a member of his/her family, or an innocent, than to be used defensively.

Contact your representative to oppose this bill.

John Mott

Helena

0 comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Expel traitors from Congress
Letters

Expel traitors from Congress

It is past time to expel traitors from the United States Congress. Any senator or representative who opposed the certification of the 2020 ele…

Gianforte has big shoes to fill
Letters

Gianforte has big shoes to fill

I want to thank Gov. Steve Bullock for the excellent job he did in the last eight years, protecting the people and environment in Montana. Gia…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News