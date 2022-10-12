 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
A clear choice!

The all-Republican Public Service Commission (PSC) recently voted unanimously to approve a $92 million temporary rate increase for Montana electricity and natural gas users, effective Oct. 1. Northwestern Energy is requesting the PSC to approve an additional $78 million permanent increase next year.

You have a choice on Nov. 8. Who do you want as your representative on the PSC making decisions about further rate hikes and the future of coal and renewable energy?

John Repke — who has 40 years of experience working in in the energy field; has a Masters of Business Administration; and a long career in finance, planning, and management.

or

Ann Bukacek — an anti-vax, anti-abortion doctor with no relevant energy or financial background who has pledged to continue her medical practice in Kalispell while drawing a full-time salary as a PSC member.

Talk about a clear choice! Please join me in voting for John Repke for this very important PSC position !

Terry Cohea,

Helena

