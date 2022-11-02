 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
A call to vigilance

It is appalling that our most visible politicians are being targeted for violent reprisals by people who disagree with the views of their newest victims. This country has had way more than its fair share of civil dissent morph into criminal conduct that puts our leaders at grave risk.

This is not a partisan observation. Nobody who undertakes to serve the public should ever fear for his or her well-being from extremist dissenters who want to quash robust public debate by intimidation and acting out their pathologic assaultive nightmares.

Every one of us has a duty to discourage such misbehavior when we suspect it among friends, family and even acquaintances.

We are embarking upon a midterm election cycle that could be irreparably damaged if we allow fringe paranoiacs to threaten voters at our polling places.

Do not ever mistake threats, intimidation, violence, interference with the elective process as an exercise of free speech. It is not. Nor are these intrusions an assertion of religious freedom.

This is a call to vigilance on Nov. 8, not vigilantism. Let's do our best to restore the country to a place where we all feel safe and heard in the electoral process.

Randy Dix,

Helena

