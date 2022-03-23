 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

'A Bright Future'

  • 0
Letter to the editor icon2

Letter to the editor icon2

An informative read of nuclear fission is the book “A Bright Future” by Goldstein and Qvist.

From nuclear fission's beginning, through the present and into the future the writers share the good and bad and the promise of this energy source. The evolutionary change in nuclear fission can be viewed in the same fashion as you would view cars, computers, telephones, etc. It shows that nuclear fission has caused death but few compared to: fossil fuels, transportation, medicine, booze, drugs, military. If you want a stable day-and-night, year-in-year-out electrical source, if you can release yourself from fossil fuels, if you’re sure solar and wind can’t achieve 24/7 production, and if you care about the future of the life you know today, this book is your start.

David Curd,

Helena

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Democrats not good for Montana

Democrats not good for Montana

I just read the letter to the editor concerning how "upset" Montanans are about Governor Gianforte and Representative Rosendale. Let me assure…

Racicot better fit as Democrat

Racicot better fit as Democrat

Every time I see some mention or reference to former Governor Marc Racicot, I grit my teeth, remembering that it was on his watch and at his u…

Climate change is real

Climate change is real

I would like to thank Professor Steven Running for his enlightening and informative article. (Guest View, IR March 13). Climate change is real…

Beat efforts to suppress the vote

Beat efforts to suppress the vote

As difficult as it is, we must watch and understand what is going on in the Ukraine at the hands of a Russian authoritarian president. Don’t l…

Trump supporters are embarrassment

Trump supporters are embarrassment

Trump supporters are an embarrassment to civil society. White nationalist association, lies, praise for war criminals, praise for autocratic r…

The definition of oligarch

The definition of oligarch

The definition of oligarch is "very rich business leader with a great deal of political influence, especially in Russia.” Helena’s version of …

Where could you go?

Where could you go?

Once again I see the comparison of President Biden pumping more oil now then President Trump did in 2020. Would somebody please tell me why th…

Responsibility of City Manager

Responsibility of City Manager

Once again, the city of Helena must fill the position of the City Manager. As our representatives undertake this seemingly never-ending task, …

Gianforte can merge his hobbies

Gianforte can merge his hobbies

The IR recently ran a story about how Governor Gianforte is an aspiring chef, with pictures showing him cooking in his kitchen here in Helena.…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News