'A Bright Future'

From nuclear fission's beginning, through the present and into the future the writers share the good and bad and the promise of this energy source. The evolutionary change in nuclear fission can be viewed in the same fashion as you would view cars, computers, telephones, etc. It shows that nuclear fission has caused death but few compared to: fossil fuels, transportation, medicine, booze, drugs, military. If you want a stable day-and-night, year-in-year-out electrical source, if you can release yourself from fossil fuels, if you’re sure solar and wind can’t achieve 24/7 production, and if you care about the future of the life you know today, this book is your start.