I had a meeting with a person who has moved to Helena in the last year. His wife was a school secretary in Billings and is now the school secretary at Bryant School. She was recently involved with two Helena CIT officers at the school. A grandmother was picking up her grandchildren at Bryant School. Two Helena CIT trained police officers were there to arrest her for a hit-and-run incident. The parents of the children are currently incarcerated. The secretary said if this incident had occurred in Billings, the grandmother would have immediately been arrested and taken to jail. Child Protective Services would have been called to care for the children. The secretary said the police officers listened and did an excellent job of de-escalating the situation. They did give her a ticket but did not take her to jail. CPS was not called, and the children were not traumatized. She said that would never have happened in Billings.