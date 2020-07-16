A bad time to reopen Helena schools
A bad time to reopen Helena schools

Right now, COVID numbers are going up. We had record-breaking high numbers of new cases this week, yet we’re planning to open schools in a month like it’s business-as-usual. I’m a parent to a 6-year-old, and I haven’t heard anything from the school district that gives me confidence they have any kind of effective plan to help stop the spread of COVID.

The problem is, any plan that relies on school-age children to prevent the spread of disease is doomed to failure from the start. As I mentioned, I have a 6-year-old — he’s bright and funny, he loves math, reading, and any kind of science experiment that might explode. He will always wash his hands if you remind him, but it’s 50/50 he won’t remember on his own. He definitely won’t remember to stand 6 feet away from his friends, and he couldn’t estimate that distance if asked. He’ll wear a mask if you ask him to — but he’ll take it off if it seems like it’s getting in his way.

Adults need to come up with a better safety plan before we endanger our children and teachers by sending them back to school.

Daisy Dyrdahl-Roberts

Helena

