A bad time to reinstitute downtown parking fees

Helena’s behavior in reinstituting parking fees downtown is shortsighted and insensitive to the problems created by the coronavirus. This pandemic has affected Helena’s downtown employees, small businesses, property owners and citizens. Granted that Montana and Helena appear to be less impacted than other states and cities, but WE DO NOT LIVE IN A BUBBLE! People have lost their jobs, businesses have closed and some may not come back, consumer choices and interactions have been limited, and all of us have been affected in one way or another.
I don’t understand the reasoning underlying this decision – it is counterproductive and self-defeating, and will not help bring customers back to downtown. The road back for downtown will be difficult and slow – a decision to reinstitute parking fees makes no sense. Fines can be reinstituted as needed, through monitoring and management, as difficult as that might be. Free parking downtown is needed until January 2021 to encourage shopping downtown through the Christmas season! Look at this as part of the city’s commitment to a renewed and strong downtown.
Sumner Sharpe
Helena
