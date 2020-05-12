A bad time to reinstitute downtown parking fees

Helena’s behavior in reinstituting parking fees downtown is shortsighted and insensitive to the problems created by the coronavirus. This pandemic has affected Helena’s downtown employees, small businesses, property owners and citizens. Granted that Montana and Helena appear to be less impacted than other states and cities, but WE DO NOT LIVE IN A BUBBLE! People have lost their jobs, businesses have closed and some may not come back, consumer choices and interactions have been limited, and all of us have been affected in one way or another.