'30 x 30' plan a bad deal for America

"30 x 30" a new land grab brought to you by the left of which Montana’s Sen. Jon Tester is a member in good standing. I did question Sen. Tester about this. He is all in on it. I did ask if he was willing to turn over his farm in Big Sandy to this idea of conservation. No answer on that one.

Just what does all this mean? Well, I am not sure. Reading about this “conservation” I found out that there is no real meaning to it. One only need ask all the groups in Montana to find out each has a different take on conservation and what needs to be done. So what will be the government’s idea?

Farmers and ranchers already do a lot for conservation, yet it may not be enough for the government. If these folks enter into an agreement with the government the devil may be in details and fine print. Will they lose their land if a detail is overlooked or cannot be done? It appears they could. It is a contract.

Will the mass public be able to enter these lands at any time or will they be held to a lotto system — get in line and take your chances.

How much land will be turned into wilderness or national monuments so that natural resources cannot be used, depriving the public the use of them when they pay for the upkeep.