2020 had some bright spots

The year 2020 has been weird and mostly rough. Bright spots include seeing the ways the Helena community has banded together and persevered. It is easy to succumb to fear and to isolate in unknown times. It is harder to collaborate and prioritize growth when we are feeling helpless and lost.

That is why I would like to give a huge thank you to all of the volunteers, vendors and attendees of the Meadowlark Farmers Market.

We felt a void from the absence of our usual raucous, live music event -- Meadowlark Music Festival, which was not a possibility in 2020; but were excited to see all of the incredible vendors who gathered despite the awkward COVID guidelines and the customers who dove wholeheartedly into the new regulations.

We are nearing a year of this pandemic. Let's start the new year by reaffirming our connection with our community, our commitment to being patient neighbors and our energy to making the world around us better in any way that we can during these strange times.

Happy New Year Helena!

Micah Eller

Organizer of the Meadowlark Music Festival and Meadowlark Farmer's Market

Helena

