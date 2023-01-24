012423-ir-opn-mckibben_merged

The Montana state Legislature is back in session.

What can we expect?

It seems clear we can expect more of the same. More cheating to ensure victory. More emphasis on political goals. Less interest in the actual wishes and needs of Montana and its citizens.

As voters we all must pay more attention to the realities of today’s politics in our state. Never settle for voting party line. Always research and know the real goals of those who seek to represent your interests. Many represent only their own.

Do you really want to give the state Legislature the final say as to which candidates win and lose?

If it weren’t for the Montana Supreme Court, we’d be closer to that situation today than we were a couple of years ago. Now the newest effort is to elect the court via changed districting.

It’s not too early to start finding ways to protect our democracy.

Make sure you completely understand the actual goals your political representatives are seeking. Help find alternatives to those operating according to self-interest. And, of course, vote … vote as though our democracy depends on everyone’s knowledgeable participation.

Galen McKibben,

Helena