Two Helena columnists coming to IR opinion pages

The Independent Record is happy to introduce two new columnists who are based right here in Helena.

Beginning today, watch for bimonthly columns from Kendall Cotton, president and CEO of the Frontier Institute, a Helena-based think tank “dedicated to breaking down government barriers so all Montanans can thrive.” Cotton recently served as the policy adviser for Montana’s insurance commissioner and offers a conservative perspective on Montana issues.

On alternating Sundays we will feature columns by George Ochenski, a longtime Helena resident, environmental activist and former Montana Environmental Information Center lobbyist who offers a liberal and progressive take on issues of public importance to our state.

These two columnists will supplement our existing Washington Post columnists George Will and Dana Milbank. (Per our contract with the Washington Post, these columns are published in the print edition only.)

Our goal is to bring a variety of perspectives to the Opinion pages, and we hope these columns will help spur constructive conversations in our community.

Thank you for reading.

Jesse Chaney is the editor of the Independent Record.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0