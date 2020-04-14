Thanks for the incredible giving by great Montana companies

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

When The Town Pump Charitable Foundation announced it was sending $1 million directly to 100 Montana food banks, food pantries and shelters impacted by the COVID-19 crisis, it was an enormous blessing but not surprising. “This is Montanans helping Montanans,” said Bill McGladdery, foundation director. And that's the foundation's philosophy all the time, not just in this great crisis.

The Dennis and Phyllis Washington Foundation has given $450,000 for organizations, including food banks and others, that provide basic needs support to Montana communities, and matching grants that could increase the safety-net funds to $600,000. "The Foundation wants to help alleviate the strain on these organizations by giving them a cash infusion now, while at the same time helping them generate additional resources by leveraging our donation," said Mike Halligan, the foundation's executive director. Indeed, we are used to the Washington Foundation's life-changing giving here in Butte.