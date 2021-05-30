'Stories of Honor' series highlights local veterans

Some of our nation’s veterans have never shared their military stories with anyone.

Through our annual “Stories of Honor” series, the Independent Record is working to ensure the stories of Helena-area military veterans are documented for posterity before it’s too late.

Now in its third year, “Stories of Honor” highlights one of our community’s veterans each week from Memorial Day to Veterans Day. In that time we have shared the stories of dozens of local veterans from World War II to the current conflict in Afghanistan and everything in between.

With more than 6,000 veterans in Lewis and Clark County and more people joining the military each day, we will never run out of interesting stories to tell.

If you know any veterans who are willing to talk about their military experience, please take a moment to fill out a nomination at http://helenair.secondstreetapp.com/Stories-of-Honor-2021/ or email it to me at editor@helenair.com.