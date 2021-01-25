Keep legislative caucuses open to the press and public

Open-meetings laws are a safeguard of democracy. Deliberately subverting them is about as anti-democratic as you can get.

And that’s where we seem to be with the Republican caucus of the House Judiciary Committee.

The committee’s chairman, Rep. Barry Usher, announced Thursday that his policy would be to avoid having a quorum so caucus meetings would stay private.

“Several people including the press said for open meeting laws we must say where the meeting is and allow them in. That is true if we’re going to have our caucus, obviously, if we are going to have everyone and we have more than 50% of the committee,” said Usher, the Billings Republican. “It is my policy that when we do caucus, we will not have 50% or more of our (committee) so it is not considered an open meeting.”

This played out Thursday in ways that bordered on the absurd.

When Derek Skees, R-Kalispell, attempted to enter the caucus, he counted the members to see if his presence would put the group at a quorum. It did, so Skees left the hearing so there would not be a quorum and therefore the necessity to let the press in.

The Democrats, meanwhile, allowed reporters into their Judiciary Committee caucus.