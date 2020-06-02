From the editor: Personal threats against journalists cannot be tolerated

The story in the newspaper clearly and respectfully conveyed what happened at the protest and why the organizers declined to comment, which was their absolute right. The photos, one of which was republished by The New York Times, accurately illustrated Helena’s role in what may become a turning point in our nation’s history.

As our community's newspaper of record, it is our right and our responsibility to objectively document issues of public interest and importance in our area. When covering protests like this one, our primary goal is to tell the stories of the participants and why they are there.

But one of the organizers of Friday's protest is blaming our reporter for the backlash protesters faced as a result of the story and photos we published, and some people have threatened to retaliate by vandalizing the reporter's property and going to his home at night specifically to make him feel unsafe.

While it’s perfectly fine to criticize the newspaper, threats against our staff will not be tolerated. Those responsible for these threats have been reported to the Helena Police Department, which has filed a report documenting the incident.