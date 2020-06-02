From the editor: Personal threats against journalists cannot be tolerated

Even though journalists are among the most steadfast defenders of the First Amendment right to criticize the government, many are being harassed and abused by the very protesters they are documenting in the wake of George Floyd’s death.
In Louisville, Kentucky, a crowd of protesters attacked a photographer from a local TV station and tried to smash the windows of the news outlet’s vehicle. In Washington, D.C., a Reuters journalist was attacked by protesters after telling them he was only there to tell their story.
While Montana is not experiencing anything near the level of chaos that other cities have seen amid the civil unrest in recent days, we were troubled to find that some associated with a protest here in Helena made online threats against one of our own employees.
During Friday’s demonstration at the City-County Building, the journalist assigned to the story took photos of the demonstrators, identified himself as an Independent Record employee and asked the organizers to provide a comment for the article. The organizers declined to identify themselves and said they would not comment without seeing his “media credentials,” which typically refers to documents giving reporters permission to cover private events and are not needed in public places. Our reporters do have Independent Record name tags, but these are rarely needed and our reporter was not wearing his at the time.
The story in the newspaper clearly and respectfully conveyed what happened at the protest and why the organizers declined to comment, which was their absolute right. The photos, one of which was republished by The New York Times, accurately illustrated Helena’s role in what may become a turning point in our nation’s history.
As our community's newspaper of record, it is our right and our responsibility to objectively document issues of public interest and importance in our area. When covering protests like this one, our primary goal is to tell the stories of the participants and why they are there.
But one of the organizers of Friday's protest is blaming our reporter for the backlash protesters faced as a result of the story and photos we published, and some people have threatened to retaliate by vandalizing the reporter's property and going to his home at night specifically to make him feel unsafe.
While it’s perfectly fine to criticize the newspaper, threats against our staff will not be tolerated. Those responsible for these threats have been reported to the Helena Police Department, which has filed a report documenting the incident.
I'm grateful to live in a country where people have a right to speak out against grave injustices in the world, and those who are brave enough to publicly condemn the death of Floyd and other minorities at the hands of law enforcement officers absolutely deserve to be heard.
But it's important to remember that while the First Amendment protects us from government censorship, it does not protect us from criticism or opposing views.
It’s also important to note that there is no reasonable expectation of privacy within the public sphere, so anyone who is voluntarily protesting in a public place should not be surprised if their picture ends up in a newspaper or online regardless of whether they provided consent. And if someone declines to comment for a story, journalists have an obligation to explain that to their readers.
It takes a lot of courage to stand up for what you believe in, and the newspaper is here to give a voice to the voiceless.
Please be sure you are ready for the spotlight before turning it on yourself.
Jesse Chaney
Editor
