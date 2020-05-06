From the editor: I would not want to live in a world without nurses

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

One thing the COVID-19 pandemic has taught us is just how much we need nurses.

While many of us have spent the last few weeks working from the safety and comfort of our homes, nurses have put themselves in harm's way on the front lines of the coronavirus battle. Despite a shortage of critical supplies and the ever-present threat to their own health and well-being, nurses everywhere have been working day and night to help keep their communities safe.

In honor of National Nurses Week, which is scheduled for May 6-12 this year, the Independent Record is recognizing 10 local nurses who make the Helena area a better place. From the nominations submitted by our community, nine winners were chosen by the Independent Record staff and one was selected by our readers in an online poll.

During a normal year, we would honor the winners in front of their family, friends and coworkers at a luncheon event. But we know that a gathering like this could do far more harm than good amid the coronavirus pandemic, so we will instead introduce the winners in a video that will be released on our website and Facebook page Thursday.