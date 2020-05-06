From the editor: I would not want to live in a world without nurses

One thing the COVID-19 pandemic has taught us is just how much we need nurses.
While many of us have spent the last few weeks working from the safety and comfort of our homes, nurses have put themselves in harm's way on the front lines of the coronavirus battle. Despite a shortage of critical supplies and the ever-present threat to their own health and well-being, nurses everywhere have been working day and night to help keep their communities safe.
In honor of National Nurses Week, which is scheduled for May 6-12 this year, the Independent Record is recognizing 10 local nurses who make the Helena area a better place. From the nominations submitted by our community, nine winners were chosen by the Independent Record staff and one was selected by our readers in an online poll.
During a normal year, we would honor the winners in front of their family, friends and coworkers at a luncheon event. But we know that a gathering like this could do far more harm than good amid the coronavirus pandemic, so we will instead introduce the winners in a video that will be released on our website and Facebook page Thursday.
We are also publishing feature stories about each of the 10 nurses in a special section that will be included on our website and in the printed newspaper Sunday.
Thanks to Blue Cross Blue Shield of Montana, St. Peter’s Health and Carroll College for sponsoring these awards. Be sure to keep an eye out for our special insert on Sunday and the congratulatory pages recognizing the nurses, which will be published in the newspaper next week.
Although we can only include 10 nurses in this annual event, we are grateful to everyone who has chosen this important and honorable career.
Please join us in celebrating the nurses who are there for us during good times and bad.
I would not want to live in a world without them.
Jesse Chaney
Editor
