Climate Conversations: How concerned should you be?

These days, climate change is becoming harder and harder to ignore.

With family events, school, work, play and Netflix occupying most of our head space, extreme weather and warmer temperatures still creep in to cancel our flights, flood our roads, interrupt our supply chains and shorten our fishing, skiing and snowmobiling seasons. For some of us, drought, extreme storms, floods and fire has already left its mark on our lives and livelihoods forever.

Over time, more and more people have joined the ranks of the major corporations, scientists, governments and insurance companies that have become concerned about climate.

How concerned should you be?

While the younger generation is learning about climate change in school, for many of us, our school years are long gone. We pick up dribs and drabs of information from our favorite news sources, our friends, and, of course, the internet.

With this column, knowledgeable folks from many fields and political bents hope to present clear, understandable information about the physical processes of climate change. Why do scientists say carbon dioxide (CO2) is so bad? How can flood and drought, heat and cold, all be caused by climate change? How do people know it’s going to get worse?

Later columns will address the impacts you, your family, and community are facing, including effects on your health, your food (agriculture), and your pocketbook.

We’ll also look at the bright side, at solutions, projects and policies — from both sides of the aisle — that are benefiting or could benefit our region as we lessen climate risks and prevent further warming.

Most importantly, we hope this information will help you make important decisions, from how to protect your home, to which climate policies you want your candidates and elected representatives to support.