An IR View: Wildfire season, new museum, CASA volunteers

Thumbs down

The height of wildfire season is upon us.

On Wednesday afternoon, some West Helena Valley residents had to evacuate and one historic building was burned as a fast-moving wildfire burned 800 acres northwest of town. Firefighters have also been battling wildfires in Rosebud County, Musselshell County, Garfield County and several other parts of the state.

The dry weather and high temperatures that typically come in the late summer months can cause wildfires to quickly spread, so it’s important for people to use extra caution during this time of year.

It only takes one spark to start a wildfire that could devastate a whole community, and nobody wants to be responsible for that.

Thumbs up

Thursday’s “ground blessing” ceremony for the new Montana Heritage Center marked the beginning of a construction project many years in the making.

The Montana Historical Society has been asking the Legislature to help pay for the project since the 2005, and a bill creating the Montana Museums Act of 2020 and authorizing construction and funding for the Montana Heritage Center was approved on the last day of the 2019 legislative session.