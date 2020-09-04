An IR View: Wildfire season, new museum, CASA volunteers

Thumbs down
The height of wildfire season is upon us.
On Wednesday afternoon, some West Helena Valley residents had to evacuate and one historic building was burned as a fast-moving wildfire burned 800 acres northwest of town. Firefighters have also been battling wildfires in Rosebud County, Musselshell County, Garfield County and several other parts of the state.
The dry weather and high temperatures that typically come in the late summer months can cause wildfires to quickly spread, so it’s important for people to use extra caution during this time of year.
It only takes one spark to start a wildfire that could devastate a whole community, and nobody wants to be responsible for that.
Thumbs up
Thursday’s “ground blessing” ceremony for the new Montana Heritage Center marked the beginning of a construction project many years in the making.
The Montana Historical Society has been asking the Legislature to help pay for the project since the 2005, and a bill creating the Montana Museums Act of 2020 and authorizing construction and funding for the Montana Heritage Center was approved on the last day of the 2019 legislative session.
Slated to be completed in 2024, the expansion and renovation of the existing MHS building will provide a world-class facility to house and protect Montana’s ever-growing collection of historically significant artifacts and documents.
This project is about much more than just a building. It’s about preserving our cultural heritage that helps shape our identity as Montanans.
Thumbs up
The new executive director of CASA of Lewis and Clark & Broadwater Counties is entering the position with a lofty goal: doubling the organization’s volunteer force.
While the nonprofit organization already has 48 volunteer court appointed special advocates, Executive Director Gerry Hill said that’s only enough to serve about 90 of the 220 children who need someone to look out for their best interests during court proceedings.
CASA volunteers provide a voice for the voiceless, and our community desperately needs the services they provide.
Visit casaoflcbwc.org to learn more.
This is the opinion of the Independent Record editorial board.
