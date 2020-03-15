An IR View: Who is pulling the strings of Helena's city government?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

This all happened after the two newest members of the city commission itself were denied information about the issue. City Commissioners Sean Logan and Emily Dean said their cohorts quashed a discussion about the merits of the interim city manager candidates during a prior public meeting that included an agenda item labeled “Interim City Manager Status Discussion,” and the two commissioners are still waiting for answers about how and why the city drafted employee agreements with two different candidates without their knowledge.

Just last month, Mayor Wilmot Collins assured the Independent Record editorial board that he saw no problem with releasing the names of all applicants for the city manager position. Although city officials are now asking the eight applicants for permission to disclose their names, public disclosure should have been a condition of the application process so the public could evaluate and weigh in on the options before the decision was made.

This bizarre series of events demonstrated a tremendous lack of respect for County Commissioner Geise, City Commissioners Logan and Dean, the people of Helena, and perhaps most importantly, the new interim city manager who is now starting work with an asterisk next to her name.