An IR View: Westside Woods proposal was better than the alternatives

Of all the scenarios that could play out on a 59-acre parcel at the base of Mount Helena, the housing development recently shot down by the Helena City Commission was likely the best option at this time.

Sussex Construction proposed the 170-unit Westside Woods subdivision to be built on land that is currently located just beyond Helena’s western border and would be annexed into city limits.

The project died when the city commission voted against city staff’s recommendation to grant three variances to city standards regarding the maximum block length of 600 feet. The denial resulted in a material change to the design, requiring the developer to restart the application process from scratch.

Mayor Wilmot Collins would not have voted against the variances if he had known the denial was going to kill the project, he recently told the Independent Record editorial board.

Although we sympathize with the nearby residents who petitioned city officials to deny the project largely because of traffic concerns, the alternatives could be much worse.

In a separate meeting with the editorial board, Sussex Construction owner Ron Bartsch said he may consider reapplying for the development through Lewis and Clark County instead of the city of Helena. Although he said he doesn’t want to take that route, it is possible that he could build the same subdivision in the same place without annexing it into the city because county regulations are less stringent.

Under this scenario, the subdivision would bring the same amount of traffic that nearby residents are worried about, but the developer wouldn't be responsible for any city street improvements to help accommodate it. Residents of the new subdivision would still receive city services such as police and fire protection, but they wouldn't have to pay the city property taxes that help support them.

Although we’d love to see this land remain in its beautiful natural state, that is not likely to happen unless someone is willing to shell out big bucks. This parcel will be developed at some point.

If Sussex Construction is not successful, the property could be sold to some out-of-state developer who doesn’t give a rip about Helena or the aesthetics of this area. If the land is going to be used for housing anyway, we’d rather see it developed by a responsible local company like Sussex.

We encourage city officials to do what they can to secure this project within the city limits, if it’s not already too late.

This is the opinion of the Independent Record editorial board.

