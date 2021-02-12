An IR View: Well-deserved retirement, students returning to class, spreading the love

Supporters of phasing up to an all-students model argued that students need more time in the classroom for their emotional, developmental and educational well-being. Opponents worry that having more students in the buildings more often will increase the risks of spreading the virus.

Both arguments are accurate, and it was up to school district officials to find a solution that strikes the right balance.

Under a plan approved Tuesday, students will spend four days in the classroom and one day learning from home each week. This approach will give students much more time with their teachers but stops short of a full-blown reopening.

While there is no perfect solution to this impossible dilemma, this strategy makes a lot of sense.

Thumbs up

Thanks to all the local students working to spread the love on Valentine’s Day.

As part of a project organized by Hazel Noonan at Frontier Home Health and Hospice, students in Helena, East Helena and Clancy made more than 1,000 Valentine’s Day cards that will be delivered to people in some local nursing homes or hospital and those who receive Meals on Wheels. God’s Love and West Mont are also expected to get a shipment.