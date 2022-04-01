An IR View: Welcoming refugees, fentanyl overdoses, pop-up exhibits

Thumbs up

After starting a new life in Helena earlier this year, the Afghan refugees brought in by Hands On Global appear to be off to a great start.

Many of the refugees arrived in Helena with nothing more than a few suitcases and the clothing on their backs.

By mid-March, Hands On Global Executive Director Valerie Hellermann said all but one of the men were employed and all of the children were enrolled in school. The refugees have also opened bank accounts and were doing their own shopping, she said, adding “they’ve made excellent progress.”

These refugees have overcome enormous obstacles to get to this point, and we are proud of our community for welcoming them with open arms.

Thumbs down

Montana saw a big increase in confirmed fatal overdoses involving fentanyl last year, and the problem is expected to get worse.

Preliminary data from the state medical examiner shows that 21 people in Montana died from overdoses in 2021, up from the single digits from 2017 through 2020. Sheriff Leo Dutton said in February that there were four fentanyl-related deaths in Lewis and Clark County in the prior month alone.

According to Attorney General Austin Knudsen, fentanyl is the biggest threat to the state in terms of public health and violent crime. He expects to continue seeing larger seizures and more overdoses and is encouraging parents and guardians to make sure their children know how dangerous the drug can be.

Most fentanyl in the United States is coming from super labs in Mexico, which are equipped with presses that create pills that mimic prescription doses.

Although they may not necessarily want to kill their customers, this is happening far too often.

Thumbs up

Some of Montana’s most historically significant artifacts could be tucked away in closets and storage sheds, but the Montana Historical Society is giving them a chance to shine.

On March 12, MHS debuted a new “pop-up” exhibit in which the public is invited to share their collections for a few hours in the museum’s auditorium. About a half-dozen residents displayed a variety of items including Santa Claus images ranging from the Civil War to World War I, a collapsible high chair from 1874, antique needlework and more.

Additional pop-up exhibits are planned for April 9 and May 14, and anyone interested in showing their collection is asked to visit https://tinyurl.com/MHSpopup or call Deb Mitchell at 406-444-4789.

We encourage the community to pop in!

