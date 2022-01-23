An IR View: Welcome home, Afghan refugees

As a surge of violence forces hundreds of thousands of Afghan people from their home country, it may seem like Helena is too small to make a dent in this overwhelming problem.

But our community has already made a world of difference in the lives of three young Afghan families with children and a former Afghan government official who had to leave his family behind as he was being hunted by the Taliban.

Through its newly formed Helena Afghan Refugee Resettlement Team (HARRT), local nonprofit Hands On Global is bringing about 15 refugees to the area over the coming months. Helena’s first Afghan refugee arrived late last year and is living with family in the area, and HARRT has brought three Afghan families to town so far this month.

Many of these refugees are arriving with nothing more than a few bags and the clothes on their backs.

Through donations from the community, HARRT is able to provide clothes, kitchen supplies, furniture and even a safe place to stay at no cost for at least three months. The group is also helping the refugees connect with community resources such as Helena Food Share and enroll in public benefits such as Medicaid.

Eventually, they will be integrating into our schools, our workplaces and every other aspect of our society. And we encourage the community to do everything they can to welcome the refugees as they work to rebuild their lives from scratch.

As one HARRT volunteer noted, these refugees did not necessarily want to leave the only country they have ever known. It has become impossible to live in Afghanistan, so they did not have a choice.

While some in our state and our government have been expressing anti-refugee sentiments, we believe Helena is better than that. Let’s prove it by treating our new neighbors with the kindness, empathy and respect every human being deserves.

According to Soft Landing Missoula Director Mary Poole, who has helped bring hundreds of refugees from several countries to Montana over the years, our friendship is one of the most valuable commodities we can give to those who are resettling in our community.

Although they were not fortunate enough to be born in the United States, these refugees are not outsiders. They are now Helenans just like the rest of us.

And Helenans take care of their own.

This is the opinion of the Independent Record editorial board.

How to donate Financial donations for Helena's Afghan refugee resettlement program can be sent to Hands on Global, 5210 Kerr Drive, Helena, MT 59602, Attn: Afghans.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0