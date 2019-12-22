The Independent Record has published dozens of stories about how the Helena-area community can help people who are homeless, especially around the holidays.
In most cases, those stories result from interviews with the leaders, volunteers and benefactors of community organizations that serve people who are homeless. But the best way to learn about an organization is to become part of it, which is why our editorial board decided to spend a few hours this week preparing and serving a meal to the men and women at God’s Love homeless shelter in downtown Helena.
We aren’t sharing this story with our readers to brag about our volunteerism. We were humbled to learn that other local individuals and organizations are doing a whole lot more for the less fortunate, without any expectation of recognition or gratitude.
However, we want to share the following insights with our readers to help break down the stigma surrounding homelessness and encourage others to consider giving back as well.
People who are homeless are not scary.
Entering a homeless shelter for the first time can be intimidating, but we didn’t see any reason to be concerned by the 50 or so people who turned out for lunch the day we were there.
In fact, we found that the people at God’s Love aren’t that much different than those of us lucky enough to have three hot meals a day, a roof over our heads and clean clothes on our backs.
Everyone we interacted with was very polite, and a few of them even came back to compliment the cooks afterward.
Granted, these people are facing unimaginable hardships in life. But that didn’t preclude them from being happy or even having a little fun, and we enjoyed the short amount of time we were able to spend with them.
People who are homeless are not lazy.
We don’t know everyone’s story, but many people become homeless due to circumstances outside of their control.
Some people who are homeless have serious physical and/or mental health problems that would make it difficult if not impossible to secure and hold down a job.
As the staff of God’s Love mentioned, others became homeless after getting addicted to prescription drugs that were used in the military or to recover from an injury.
Nobody wants to have to eat or sleep in a homeless shelter, but that is the only choice some of these people have.
God’s Love needs more donations.
On the day we were at God’s Love, all 31 beds for men and seven beds for women were full and around 30 more people were sleeping on mats on the floor.
As the weather gets colder, the shelter gets busier, and the demand for supplies increases.
The items needed most during the winter months are toilet paper, paper towels, cleaning supplies, and used towels and blankets.
Donations can be dropped off at the shelter, 533 N. Last Chance Gulch.
God’s Love needs more volunteers.
One of the most surprising things we learned was that the food we provided was one of only two or three fully prepared meals that would be served at God’s Love this week.
The rest of the time, the shelter makes due with a hodgepodge of leftovers brought in from local grocery stores, government commodities and donations from the community.
We were encouraged to learn that Our Lady of the Valley Church, the Cathedral of Saint Helena and a local insurance company have all committed to preparing and serving one full meal a month, and we hope others will consider doing what they can to help fill in the gaps.
Although the lavish meal prepared by our publisher would have been fit for the finest holiday party, these meals don’t have to break the bank. A simple pot of chili for 50-70 people would have been a drastic improvement over what these people usually have to eat, and we’re sure they would have appreciated it just as much.
For more information on how to donate or volunteer, call God’s Love at 406-442-7000, ext. 3.
This is the opinion of the Independent Record editorial board.
