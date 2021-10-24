An IR View: We need fair and impartial policing from Montana AG's office

In January, Knudsen said he was exercising his supervisory powers by ordering Gallatin County Attorney Marty Lambert to dismiss a case against a Bozeman bar that refused to comply with the public health mandates in place to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Lambert initially refused, noting that the state of Montana was not a party to the case, but he and the owners of the Rocking R Bar later agreed to drop the case following changes to the local health rules in Gallatin County.

In August, Knudsen’s office directed Gallagher to drop two misdemeanor conceal-carry charges against a Helena man who was arrested after allegedly flashing a gun and physically attacking local restaurant employees who repeatedly asked him to comply with a statewide mask mandate. Gallagher refused to drop the charges, saying that would be a violation of his oath of office since he had probable cause to pursue the charges, and he noted that the whole process “doesn’t feel good.”

Fortunately, Lambert, Gallagher and officials at St. Peter’s Health were intelligent enough to recognize that the AG’s office was in the wrong and confident enough to stand up against its clear abuse of power. But the next target of the AG’s office might not be so intelligent or confident, and it’s worrisome to think of what could happen if those working in health care or the legal system start caving to the pressure.