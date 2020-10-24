An IR View: Vote Early Day, new student reps, chronic wasting disease

Thumbs up

Saturday is the inaugural Vote Early Day, and we encourage our readers to take the opportunity to fill out and submit their ballots.

Supported by nonprofit organizations, businesses, election administrators and others, this new civic holiday is meant to bring attention to early voting options around the country.

Ballots have already been mailed to all active and provisionally registered voters in Lewis and Clark County, and return postage is prepaid for any that are sent back via mail.

Completed ballots can also be dropped off at the City-County Building at 316 N. Park Ave. or at a drive-thru ballot drop-off on the corner of Park Avenue and Lawrence Street, southwest of the City-County Building.

Ballots must be received no later than 8 p.m. on Election Day Nov. 3 to be counted.

Now is the time to ensure your vote is counted in this critically important election.

School board decisions affect local students more than anyone, and two Helena high schoolers are working to ensure their voice is heard.