An IR View: Violence over face masks, impaired drivers, Firefighter of the Year

Helena police allege that a drunk driver smashed her car into a parked police cruiser last week as an officer was responding to an injury crash. The driver was arrested and the cruiser was totaled, but fortunately nobody was killed.

More than half of all fatal crashes in Lewis and Clark, Jefferson and Broadwater counties from 2013-2017 involved drugs or alcohol, according to an Independent Record analysis. And the snow and ice that cover Montana roadways during much of the year make impaired driving that much more dangerous.

As we head into the holidays, please plan to have a sober driver at all times and use extra caution on slick roads.

If you won’t do it for yourself, do it for everyone who wants to see their loved ones arrive home safely.

Thumbs up

Helena’s Firefighter of the Year Mark Mitchell clearly views his work as more than just a job.

After the Helena Exchange Club selected Mitchell for the award, Fire Chief Ken Wood said the Helena native is constantly striving to learn more and grow as a firefighter while looking for extra duties and ways to help others. This is exactly the type of person we would want working to protect people and property if the unthinkable ever happens.