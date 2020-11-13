An IR View: Violence over face masks, impaired drivers, Firefighter of the Year

Thumbs down
Although we expect there to be some debate over state and local public health orders, there’s no excuse for it to escalate into the type of violence that allegedly occurred at a Helena restaurant last week.
The Helena Police Department alleges that a man knocked over several glasses of water, shoved an employee and flashed a gun after being told he must wear a face covering or leave the restaurant. No matter where you stand on our state’s mask rules, we should all be able to agree that this type of behavior is unacceptable under any circumstances.
The owners of restaurants and other businesses are under a lot of pressure to ensure public health orders are being followed, as they can be held responsible if their customers refuse to comply. Whether businesses want to require mask wearing or not, they must follow the rules or risk getting shut down.
Unfortunately, restaurant and retail workers are taking much of the abuse from those who disagree with the decisions of elected leaders and public health officials.
Please don’t make their jobs harder than they already are during this difficult time.
Thumbs down
Montana roadways are dangerous enough without the added risk of impaired drivers.
Helena police allege that a drunk driver smashed her car into a parked police cruiser last week as an officer was responding to an injury crash. The driver was arrested and the cruiser was totaled, but fortunately nobody was killed.
More than half of all fatal crashes in Lewis and Clark, Jefferson and Broadwater counties from 2013-2017 involved drugs or alcohol, according to an Independent Record analysis. And the snow and ice that cover Montana roadways during much of the year make impaired driving that much more dangerous.
As we head into the holidays, please plan to have a sober driver at all times and use extra caution on slick roads.
If you won’t do it for yourself, do it for everyone who wants to see their loved ones arrive home safely.
Thumbs up
Helena’s Firefighter of the Year Mark Mitchell clearly views his work as more than just a job.
After the Helena Exchange Club selected Mitchell for the award, Fire Chief Ken Wood said the Helena native is constantly striving to learn more and grow as a firefighter while looking for extra duties and ways to help others. This is exactly the type of person we would want working to protect people and property if the unthinkable ever happens.
Mitchell has been with the Helena Fire Department for the last four years and said there is nowhere else he’d rather be.
Helena is fortunate he feels that way, and we hope he will continue watching over our community for many years to come.
This is the opinion of the Independent Record editorial board.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!