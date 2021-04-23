An IR View: Vigilante Day Parade, East Helena principals, fires destroy homes

Thumbs up
It’s great to see the Vigilante Day Parade will return to Helena this year, even if it will look a little different than usual.
The annual celebration of local and state history, which typically draws thousands of people to downtown Helena, was canceled for the first time since World War II last year to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Instead of parading down Last Chance Gulch, the floats in this year's event will be stationary in the parking lots of both Capital High School and Helena High School, and spectators can tour them at their own pace beginning at noon on May 7.
Thanks to Helena Public Schools for finding a safe way to maintain this beloved tradition even amid a global pandemic.
Thumbs up
With three new principals starting this coming fall, East Helena’s schools are in good hands.
The school district hired two new principals to replace East Helena High School and East Valley Middle School Principal Dan Rispens, who will take the place of Superintendent Ron Whitmoyer in the fall.
The high school will be headed by Brian Kessler, who is the assistant principal and athletic director at Havre High School and a former assistant principal at Helena High School.
Brenda Stoltz, who has been the vice principal at the middle school for the last two years, was promoted to the top job there.
At Radley Elementary School, fifth grade teacher Gus Somerfeld will take the place of his mentor and Principal Joe McMahon, who is retiring at the end of the school year.
All three incoming principals have strong qualifications and community support, and we look forward seeing what they will bring to East Helena’s schools.
Thumbs down
The recent structure fires in Helena and Choteau are sobering reminders of life's fragility.
A fire at a home in the Helena Valley earlier this month displaced a family with four children, and 17 people lost their homes in Tuesday’s blaze at the Gunther Apartments in Choteau.
Fortunately, nobody was killed.
We can’t imagine what it’s like for those who lost everything they owned in an instant, but it has been great to see community members stepping up to help their neighbors in need.
The American Red Cross offered temporary housing to all of the victims, as it does for hundreds of people in Montana every year. To help the organization with this important work, consider making a donation online at www.redcross.org/local/montana.html or by calling 800-272-6668.