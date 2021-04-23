An IR View: Vigilante Day Parade, East Helena principals, fires destroy homes

Brenda Stoltz, who has been the vice principal at the middle school for the last two years, was promoted to the top job there.

At Radley Elementary School, fifth grade teacher Gus Somerfeld will take the place of his mentor and Principal Joe McMahon, who is retiring at the end of the school year.

All three incoming principals have strong qualifications and community support, and we look forward seeing what they will bring to East Helena’s schools.

Thumbs down

The recent structure fires in Helena and Choteau are sobering reminders of life's fragility.

A fire at a home in the Helena Valley earlier this month displaced a family with four children, and 17 people lost their homes in Tuesday’s blaze at the Gunther Apartments in Choteau.

Fortunately, nobody was killed.

We can’t imagine what it’s like for those who lost everything they owned in an instant, but it has been great to see community members stepping up to help their neighbors in need.