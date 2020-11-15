An IR View: Veterans gave us a nation worth fighting for

On Veterans Day, the Independent Record wrapped up a 25-week series highlighting military veterans and active service members from the Helena area.

Among them was a Marine who served combat operation deployments in Iraq and Afghanistan, a combat nurse who served in the Vietnam War, two friends who survived the Battle of Luzon during World War II, and a former Montana Supreme Court justice who was among the first wave of soldiers on Utah Beach on D-Day, and many others.

With more than 6,000 veterans in Lewis and Clark County, there are a lot more stories to tell.

Despite all the division we’re seeing in our country today, these stories serve as a powerful reminder of just how fortunate we really are. Regardless of whether your preferred candidate won the governor’s office, the White House or any other position on Election Day, we still live in the greatest state in the Union and the greatest nation on Earth.

That is largely because of the brave men and women from our own community who were willing to fight and die for all of us, regardless of who we are or what we believe.