An IR View: Veterans gave us a nation worth fighting for

On Veterans Day, the Independent Record wrapped up a 25-week series highlighting military veterans and active service members from the Helena area.
Among them was a Marine who served combat operation deployments in Iraq and Afghanistan, a combat nurse who served in the Vietnam War, two friends who survived the Battle of Luzon during World War II, and a former Montana Supreme Court justice who was among the first wave of soldiers on Utah Beach on D-Day, and many others.
With more than 6,000 veterans in Lewis and Clark County, there are a lot more stories to tell.
Despite all the division we’re seeing in our country today, these stories serve as a powerful reminder of just how fortunate we really are. Regardless of whether your preferred candidate won the governor’s office, the White House or any other position on Election Day, we still live in the greatest state in the Union and the greatest nation on Earth.
That is largely because of the brave men and women from our own community who were willing to fight and die for all of us, regardless of who we are or what we believe.
As our state and nation wrangle over the best ways to move forward following last week’s election, it’s easy to forget that we all want the same things in the end: the unalienable rights to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness enshrined in the United States Declaration of Independence.
From the bottom of our hearts, we want to express our sincere gratitude for the many military veterans and active service members who have and will continue to protect those rights every single day.
They are the ones who gave us a nation worth fighting for. Bless them and their families.
This is the opinion of the Independent Record editorial board.
